Sterling Bank to seek for non-interest banking license – CEO – Daily Trust

Sterling Bank to seek for non-interest banking license – CEO
The outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Yemi Adeola, has revealed plans for the bank to seek a license for a stand-alone Non-Interest Bank (NIB) as soon as possible. Speaking at a visit to the Nigeria …
