Steve Bannon says ‘treason’ remark not directed at Trump Jr – BBC News
BBC News
Steve Bannon says 'treason' remark not directed at Trump Jr
BBC News
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist, has tried to reverse remarks in which he called the president's son Donald Jr "treasonous". The accusation appears in Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. He was …
Bannon expresses regret over response to bombshell book
Steve Bannon amends comments about Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians
Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury': Some of the facts just don't stack up
