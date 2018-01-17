Stick to your religion, leave politics for politicians, Presidency warns Christian leaders

Senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has warned Christian leaders to stick to their religion and leave politics for politicians.

In a response to the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the recent killings across the country, the presidential assistant on media and publicity said the general secretary of CAN, Musa Asake failed to substantiate his claims that President Buhari violate certain section of the constitution. He advised religious leaders to stick to their religious duties and leave politics for the politicians.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to reports of a press conference by general secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake in which he passed a judgement on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration

“Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu Buhari government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this president.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.”

