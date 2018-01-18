 Stock Market Gains N297bn – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stock Market Gains N297bn – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Stock Market Gains N297bn
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The Nigerian stock market sustained unprecedented rally on yesterday as the NSE All Share Index appreciated by 830.52 basis points or 1.85 per cent to close at 44,885.24 points as against 2.2 per cent appreciation recorded the previous day
Stock market extends gain by 1.89%New Telegraph Newspaper
NSE indices hit N16tr mark, up 1.9 per centGuardian (blog)
Stock Market Gains 1.89% as Capitalisation Hits N16trBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.