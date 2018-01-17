Stoger Staying At Dortmund If It Is Right

Peter Stoger says his decision to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond this season, depends on if everything fits.

Stoger was appointed Dortmund coach, following the sacking of Bosz, but his contract expires in June 2018.

But the 51-year-old says he will consider staying at Dortmund, if it is the right fit.

“I’ll try to take my chance and then we’ll see what happens,” said Stoger in an interview with Sport Bild.

“If I am successful – but do not remain – I would probably have good opportunities afterwards. If everything fits, I’ll stay.

“I’m in a really happy phase here. Instead of doing nothing, I can coach Borussia Dortmund for six months.”

