Stoke City Fans Hate Me Because They Miss Me – Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic insists he’s happy with his choice to force through a move from Stoke City to West Ham United and insists that supporters of his old club ‘miss him’.

Marko Arnautovic was subjected to wave after wave of abuse on his return to the bet365 Stadium in December – a fixture that he scored in

Arnautovic has hit form for his new club over recent weeks, scoring five goals and setting up another in his last seven outings

In a fresh dig at his former club, Arnautovic insists that West Ham are the bigger of the two sides, while also cheekily claiming that Stoke fans should be happy that he ever played for them.

“They hate me, of course, but they hate me because they miss me and they lost me,” he told The Sun. “When I was warming up, the whole stadium was focusing on me. They were not even focusing on their own players, only on me, so I knew it was big for them.

“I could have scored five goals, I had a lot of chances. They were cheering when I missed. They were saying really bad stuff when I was outside the ground. It was too much so I said to myself, ‘When I score, I’ll go crazy because I am happy to score.’

“Booing can happen in away games but, to do it this much? I say, ‘Okay you have to respect me for what I did for the club – I did a lot, they should be happy that I was there’. Even kids of ten were shouting bad things at me. I’m thinking, ‘Are you not learning any intelligence from your parents?’

“People say I moved for the money, it’s not that. If you ask any Premier League player, who is the bigger club, Stoke or West Ham, they agree with me that it’s West Ham United. It’s not like I am lying or saying anything different to other people.”

The post Stoke City Fans Hate Me Because They Miss Me – Marko Arnautovic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

