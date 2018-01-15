Stop chasing me for money – Shatta Wale warns former manager – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Stop chasing me for money – Shatta Wale warns former manager
GhanaWeb
Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has advised one of his former managers, Mr. Logic, to refrain from pestering him for money. The “Ayoo” hitmaker also claimed that Mr. Logic has decided to vilify him on radio. According to a report by …
Ghana most played songs: Shatta Wale dominates, Ebony tops
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!