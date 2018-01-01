Stop divisive activities in Ekiti APC – Group tells Ojudu
JKF Movement, a political group canvassing support for the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has asked Senator Babafemi Ojudu to stop fuelling activities capable of causing divisions within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Kunle Omotayo, in Ado-Ekiti, alleged […]
Stop divisive activities in Ekiti APC – Group tells Ojudu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!