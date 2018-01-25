Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 3, Mr Kayode Aderanti, has warned policemen against harassing and oppressing members of the public. Aderanti, whose zone comprises Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states, gave the advice on Wednesday in Gombe, in an address to officers and men of the Gombe State Command of […]

The post Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

