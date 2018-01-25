 Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 3, Mr Kayode Aderanti, has warned policemen against harassing and oppressing members of the public. Aderanti, whose zone comprises Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states, gave the advice on Wednesday in Gombe, in an address to officers and men of the Gombe State Command of […]

The post Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.