Stop Playing God with our Father’s Assets, Kudirat’s Son Tells Kola, Deji – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Stop Playing God with our Father's Assets, Kudirat's Son Tells Kola, Deji
THISDAY Newspapers
Crisis is brewing in the house of late Moshood Abiola, with one of his sons, Abdul Mumuni Abiola, calling on his brothers, Kola, Deji and Agboola to come clean on the properties of their late father and “stop playing god.” Abiola, the man widely …
MKO Abiola's children: Our lives in danger over our father's properties
20 Years After Death : MKO Abiola's Children Still Fighting Over Property
MKO Abiola's properties: Son accuses Kola, Deji and Agboola of 'playing god'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!