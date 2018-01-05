 Stop Politicising Security, Gov Dickson Tells FG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop Politicising Security, Gov Dickson Tells FG

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has called on the APC- led federal government to stop politicising national security. The governor said the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to personally take charge of the nation’s security and engage critical stakeholders on national security have made some APC leaders to politicise security. The governor in […]

The post Stop Politicising Security, Gov Dickson Tells FG appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.