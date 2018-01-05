Stop Politicising Security, Gov Dickson Tells FG

Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has called on the APC- led federal government to stop politicising national security. The governor said the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to personally take charge of the nation’s security and engage critical stakeholders on national security have made some APC leaders to politicise security. The governor in […]

