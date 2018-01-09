Stop shifting blames over APC’s failures, PDP tells Oyegun
NATIONAL leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to address issues and stop his resort to excuses and shifting of blames over the failures and inherent confusion in the APC-led Federal Government. The PDP slammed Oyegun for attempting to exonerate […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!