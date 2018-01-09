Stop shifting blames over APC’s failures, PDP tells Oyegun

NATIONAL leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to address issues and stop his resort to excuses and shifting of blames over the failures and inherent confusion in the APC-led Federal Government. The PDP slammed Oyegun for attempting to exonerate […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

