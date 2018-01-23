 Stop underrating Buhari’s powers – FG warns labour against lock-out, picketing | Nigeria Today
Stop underrating Buhari’s powers – FG warns labour against lock-out, picketing

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has warned organised labour against underrating the constitutional powers of President Muhammadu Buhari. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that locking out government officers and picketing as a resolve to industrial disputes would no longer be condoned. He said: “Workers must engage in social dialogue in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

