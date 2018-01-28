 Stop wearing Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa campaign T-shirts – ANCYL – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop wearing Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa campaign T-shirts – ANCYL – News24

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Stop wearing Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa campaign T-shirts – ANCYL
News24
In the middle of the shouting and celebration, Ramaphosa and NDZ take a moment to embrace. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. Capetonians
Only 'populists' want early Zuma exit, says MagashuleCitizen
'Imagine life without the ANC in charge'Eyewitness News
Magashule talks tough on unitySowetanLIVE Sunday Wolrd

all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.