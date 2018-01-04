Strathmore University don’s wife had blood clot in the heart – Daily Nation
Strathmore University don's wife had blood clot in the heart
Daily Nation
An undated photo of Dr Fredrick Ogola, a Strathmore University lecturer, and his wife, Rebecca Gobi Mwachongo. PHOTO | COURTESY. In Summary. Rebecca's husband, Dr Fredrick Ogola — a Strathmore University lecturer — was arrested following her death on …
