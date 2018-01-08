Strike Notice: Doctors Issue 21-Day Ultimatum To Borno Govt

Medical Doctors on the payroll of the Borno Government have issued a 21-day ultimatum to embark on an indefinite strike over nonpayment of allowances by the government.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Bukar Abbagana, made this known on Monday at a news conference in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Stressing that the state government owed over N300 million arrears of skipping allowances to 150 doctors in the past four years, Abbagana said the association unanimously resolved to embark on industrial action following failure of the state government to settle backlog of unpaid allowances.

He said: “Doctors out of loyalty and empathy for the people, refused to down tools with the belief that the state government will extend similar gesture to them. “Four years down the line, there was no single acknowledgement for the correspondences to the government, and all avenues for dialogue were exhausted.”

He further added that the association has issued a 21-day ultimatum between January 8 and February 5, to enable the state government to meet their demands in other to avert any form of industrial action.

360nobs earlier reported that doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi State on Sunday directed its members to resume strike on Monday over an alleged failure by the state government to meet their demands.

