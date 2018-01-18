Struggling Bordeaux sack coach

Relegation-threatened French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have fired their coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, the Atlantic coast side club said on Thursday.

The move follows a 2-0 defeat against Caen on Tuesday.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at relegation rivals Troyes was just Bordeaux’s second success in 13 games since they were thrashed 6-2 by PSG in September.

Brazilian striker Malcom has been one of the few bright spots of their season but the 20-year-old is currently the target of transfer speculation, with Arsenal thought to be in prime position to clinch a deal worth around 50 million euros ($61.3 million).

The club have been playing to ever-decreasing crowds in their cavernous Matmut Atlantique stadium, completed just before the Euro 2016 tournament.

Gourvennec, 45, had been in the post since 2016 after a four-year spell at Brittany club Guingamp.

One of his assistants, Eric Bedouet, has been given temporary charge.

