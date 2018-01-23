Students kick against UNILORIN’s ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has released a circular reminding students of the school the dress code prescribed by the university. Students are required to comply with the dress code, the circular read, and erring students will be sanctioned. The dress code includes a ban of hair extensions, shorts and skirts with their hems above […]

The post Students kick against UNILORIN’s ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

