 Suarez fires Barcelona nine clear in Sociedad fightback – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suarez fires Barcelona nine clear in Sociedad fightback – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Suarez fires Barcelona nine clear in Sociedad fightback
Vanguard
Luis Suarez stole the show with a brace and an assist as Barcelona fought back from two goals down to win 4-2 at Real Sociedad on Sunday and restore their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga. Suarez Suarez struck in the 50th and 71st minutes, his
Luis Suarez & Lionel Messi Complete Stunning, Historic Barca ComebackSports Illustrated
La Liga: Sevilla lose again as Manu Garcia earns Alaves victorySkySports
Real Sociedad 2-4 Barcelona, La Liga: Match ReviewBarca Blaugranes (blog)
euronews –Chicago Tribune –Yahoo Sports –Channel NewsAsia
all 134 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.