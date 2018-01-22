Suarez scores 100th La Liga goal as Messi reaches new milestones – Goal.com
Suarez scores 100th La Liga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
Luis Suarez reached 100 goals in La Liga as Barcelona dispatched Real Betis 5-0 at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The striker scored twice against Quique Setien's side to become only the second Uruguayan to manage a century of goals in Spain's top …
