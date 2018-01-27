 SUBEB To Spend N170m For Implementation Of 2009/ 2016 Promotion Arrears In C/River | Nigeria Today
Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SUBEB To Spend N170m For Implementation Of 2009/ 2016 Promotion Arrears In C/River

One hundred and seventy million naira is to be spent on monthly basis for the implementation of 2009/ 2016 teachers’ promotion arrears in Cross River State for teachers working under the auspices of the State Universal Basic Education SUBEB. The amount is to be used by the state Universal Basic Education SUBEB for the clearing […]

