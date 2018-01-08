Subscribers beg NCC to end unsolicited messages

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) on Monday urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to address unsolicited text message related issue squarely this year.

The President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo made the call in an interview in Lagos.

“The issue of unsolicited text message is an industry problem that NCC has to address squarely.

“We are aware of how NCC has since last year been tackling the issue of unsolicited messages, but it remained the same.

“Until heavy sanctions are meted on the operators, that is when we can have some peace,’’ Ogunbanjo said.

He insisted that telecommunications service providers do not deactivate unsolicited messages, when subscribers send “STOP” to the code provided.

According to him, when subscribers send “STOP” to the provided code operators, they still charge them for sending the messages and continue sending the unsolicited messages.

NAN reports that in 2016, NCC introduced the 2442 Do-Not-Disturb code.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had said at various fora that the short code would enable the consumers to opt out of SMS platforms they did not subscribe to.

NAN also reports that as at December 2017, 10,000 telecommunications consumers have activated the code, according to statistics from NCC.

