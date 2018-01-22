Sudan refugee laments plan to imprison, deport Africans – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Sudan refugee laments plan to imprison, deport Africans
Aljazeera.com
These were the options Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to African refugees and migrants in Israel earlier in January. Describing the 40,000-strong community as "infiltrators", Netanyahu said they had "to cooperate with us and leave …
Thousands of Asylum Seekers Protest Deportation Outside Rwandan Embassy in Israel
Israeli rabbis say they'll hide African asylum seekers in their homes
HRW: Thousands of Eritreans, Sudanese face prison if they refuse to leave Israel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!