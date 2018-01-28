 Suicide: 10 Year Old Boy’s Found Hanging In Delta State | Nigeria Today
Suicide: 10 Year Old Boy’s Found Hanging In Delta State

Emmanuel Raphael a 10-year-old boy in Ujevku, Udu council area of Delta State, was found hanging on Friday, after returning from school with his younger sister. The circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious and no one knows for sure if this was a suicide or otherwise. The boy had apparently attempted to commit suicide in […]

The post Suicide: 10 Year Old Boy’s Found Hanging In Delta State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

