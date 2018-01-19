Sule Lamido accuses Buhari of intolerance

James Ojo, Abuja

Former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido yesterday lambasted President Mohammadu Buhari, accusing him of being intolerant of the opposition, even as he criticised the All Progressive Congress (APC) of mismanaging power it collected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Speaking at the 15th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme: Nigeria and the challenges of 2019, Lamido said that Nigerians have seen the ineptitude of the APC, two years into the ladder of governance and that the people are ready to take power away from them.

According to him, Nigerians can now see who can govern well between the PDP and APC, lamenting that what was going on under the leadership of APC was worst than what the PDP was accused off.

“APC is collapsing, they have failed Nigerians, there is fraud everywhere, they have ruled with propaganda and they have failed, now, it is too late for any repair because election is very close,” he said.

To show that the President and his party abhor criticism, Lamidi said that every opposition to the government were regarded as wailers, whereas, Buhari rode to power on propaganda.

“Yes, we in the opposition are wailers, but tell them that wailers will seized by 2019, their propaganda will come to an end, because Nigerians have seen the deceit. We have seen fraud in the oil subsidy, we have seen the fraud in rice smuggling up till today, Nigerians can now see the difference,” he said.

Lamido called on President Buhari to shed the toga of intolerance as the result of the next presidential election will shock him.

