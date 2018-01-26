Sule Lamido University 2017/2018 Matriculation Ceremony Schedule Of Events.

The Sule lamido University formerly known as Jigawa State University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State wishes to inform all newly admitted candidates that the university’s management has announced the 2017/2018 Matriculation ceremony. This is the 4th matricuation ceremony of the university since inception. The matricuation ceremony is expected to hold as follows; Date: Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 …

