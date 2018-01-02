Sultan Inaugurates Office of Intellectual Services – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Sultan Inaugurates Office of Intellectual Services
THISDAY Newspapers
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar,Monday inaugurated Centre for Intellectual Services on Sokoto Caliphate donated by Senator Aliyu Wamakko , representing Sokoto North senatorial district. Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre in …
Sultan commissions centre for intellectual services
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!