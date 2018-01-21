Sultan-led JNI attacks CAN over statements on herdsmen violence – Premium Times
Premium Times
Sultan-led JNI attacks CAN over statements on herdsmen violence
The Jama'atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has strongly criticised the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria over a statement by the latter's spokesperson. The JNI is a coalition of most Islamic organisations, mainly in Northern Nigeria. It is headed …
