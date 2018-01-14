 Sultan of Sokoto and I are Miyetti Allah patrons – Emir of Kano | Nigeria Today
Sultan of Sokoto and I are Miyetti Allah patrons – Emir of Kano

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has admitted being a patron of umbrella body of cattle breeders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). In an interview with The Punch published on Sunday, the traditional ruler also disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and a few other […]

