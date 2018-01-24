Sunshine Stars earn maximum points against Rivers United

Hosts Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Wednesday defeated Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt 2-0 in the week four of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahuza Bala scored the first goal in the 80th minute before Franklin Sasere sealed the game in the 89th minute. The referee had disallowed Sikiru Alimi’s goal on the stroke of half time for a foul on a visiting defender in the match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

