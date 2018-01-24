 Sunshine Stars earn maximum points against Rivers United | Nigeria Today
Sunshine Stars earn maximum points against Rivers United

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Football, Sports

Hosts Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Wednesday defeated Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt 2-0 in the week four of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahuza Bala scored the first goal in the 80th minute before Franklin Sasere sealed the game in the 89th minute. The referee had disallowed Sikiru Alimi’s goal on the stroke of half time for a foul on a visiting defender in the match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

