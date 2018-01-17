Super Eagles coach Rohr signs 2 years contract extension with NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday signed a two –year contract extension with Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr.

NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, explained that Rohr, initially taken on board in July 2016, deserved the extension after qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, even with a match to spare.

“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward. We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him.”

Rohr, who played as a defender and has coached Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Gabon national teams before landing in Nigeria, expressed joy at the extension of the relationship, while insisting that the Super Eagles players and officials must remain level –headed and focused going forward.

Anthony Nlebem

