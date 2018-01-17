Super Eagles pick World Cup camp base in Russia

Nigeria national football team, the Super Eagles have finally chosen the base camp they would operate from as they get set for the Russia 2018 World Cup. The team it is understood will be based at Yessentuki in Stavropol Territory of Russia. Yessentuki, with a population of 100,996 inhabitants (based on 2010 census), is considered […]

