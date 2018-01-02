 We’ll take each game as it comes – Ezenwa – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll take each game as it comes – Ezenwa – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

We'll take each game as it comes – Ezenwa
Vanguard
As the Super Eagles B squad jet out of the country today ahead of the 2018 Championship for African Nations (CHAN), captain of the team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa says they are ready to face any challenge that may come their way adding that they will be taking
CHAN will be tough for Eagles – EzenwaThe Punch
Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List]Daily Post Nigeria
Ezenwa: Home Eagles Can Make World Cup Squad Through CHANComplete Sports Nigeria
THISDAY Newspapers –The Nation Newspaper –New Telegraph Newspaper –Independent Newspapers Limited
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.