Super Eagles star Ebuehi wants ADO Den Haag stay – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Super Eagles star Ebuehi wants ADO Den Haag stay

Daily Trust

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has expressed his intention to remain at his Dutch club ADO Den Haag beyond this season. “I'm enjoying myself here and I do not want to leave. I still learn every day, am happy with the players and trainers and if I …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

