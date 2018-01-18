Super Eagles To Play England, 4 Other Matches Before World Cup | Rohr’s Contract Extended

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday announced its 2018 FIFA World Cup program for the Super Eagles, revealing venues and dates for five pre-World Cup friendly matches.

The NFF also revealed its plan for kit launch, camping programmes and venues, the team base camp, sponsors’ event and how the team will travel during the World Cup finals proper.

The program was unveiled by NFF President Amaju Pinnick at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

According to the him, the Eagles will play Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England, Czech Republic and a yet-to-be-named South American team on the way to the World Cup finals in Russia.

The NFF President also disclosed that on February 7, kit sponsors, NIKE will in London unveil the official kit the Eagles will use at the World Cup finals, while a Sponsors/Partners event will hold also in London hours after the friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley on 2nd June.

The team’s first phase camping will hold in Abuja or Uyo between 22nd and 30th May, while the second phase camping will hold at a health resort in Austria 3rd – 11th June.

The close camp at the Eagles’ official World Cup team base camp is at Yessentuki, Stavropol Territory in Russia’s southern region, starting 11th June.

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions have been drawn in Group D at the finals in Russia, alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Here are the friendlies that have been confirmed below:

Poland vs Nigeria – Mar 23 (Poland)

Nigeria vs Serbia – Mar 27 (UK)

Nigeria vs DRC – May 25 (Nigeria)

England vs Nigeria – Jun 2 (UK)

Nigeria vs Czech – Jun 6 (Austria)

NFF Extends Rohr’s Contract For Two Years

Meanwhile, the NFF yesterday signed a two –year contract extension with Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr.

NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, explained that Rohr, initially taken on board in July 2016, deserved the extension after qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, even with a match to spare.

“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward. We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him.”

