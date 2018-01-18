SuperSport to air ‘Naija Made’ every Saturday
SuperSport, Nigeria’s premier sports broadcaster, has announced that its premier magazine show, Naija Made will now air live every Saturday morning. The magazine show, Naija Made, has therefore, changed its broadcast time from 7:30 pm every Thursday to 10am every Saturday on SuperSport Channels 9 and Select 1.
