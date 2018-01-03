Support Buhari In 2019 To Get 2023 Presidency – Joe Igbokwe To Igbos

The Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State All Progressives Party (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has asked Igbos to support President Buhari in 2019 so as to get the 2023 Presidency. According to him, President Buhari is the only channel to which igbos will get the 2023. Igbokwe said that the best alternative for Igbos was to […]

The post Support Buhari In 2019 To Get 2023 Presidency – Joe Igbokwe To Igbos appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

