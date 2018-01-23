Susan Sarandon Might Have Been Stoned During Her ‘Thelma & Louise’ Red Carpet Reunion

We all know that Susan Sarandon is not afraid of making a statement.

Her Twitter feed is filled with thoughts about Donald Trump, the #MeToo movement, and other prominent human rights issues.

She even let her followers know she was having the “worst time” at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

But on Sunday night, taking to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, the 71-year-old (let that sink in) stunned viewers with some serious glamour.

Wearing a sequinned gown, she paired it with some fabulous mirrored sunglasses. Sarandon then walked down the carpet with her Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis, 62, allowing fans of the badass movie a chance to relive it in real life, even if the main characters died in the end.

Of course, the Internet had a lot of feelings for Sarandon’s look:

wow susan sarandon is really out there trying to kill us all pic.twitter.com/nSmc9B3LtP — marina (@dianxkeaton) January 22, 2018

Although there has been no confirmation of why the actor was wearing sunglasses at the show, it might be because she was stoned.

Seriously, she is a big fan of trotting the carpet after a toke or two. More power to you, sister, and rocking those shades always takes away some of the red-eye worry.

The style and shape of her sunnies is pretty much the modern version of what she wore in Thelma & Louise, so there’s even some synchronicity there.

Keen to get on board? You can shop for her look at Sunglass Hut and get yourself a pair of legit sunnies – some examples below:

Ralph Lauren’s Ralph

Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Heart

Ray Ban’s Erika

Just gorgeous, I tell you.

Perfect for the red carpet, or perfect for avoiding people you know in Woolies during a munchies run.

[source:time&hollywoodlife]

