Suspected Militants Kidnaps Five Oil Workers In Niger Delta

Some men suspected to be militants have kidnapped Five oil workers in the southern Niger Delta region. This is an area regularly hit by militant attacks and abductions, According to the police The armed men seized the workers on Wednesday near the Ajoki community, which borders Edo and Delta States, said Delta State police spokesperson, […]

