Suspected militia sack 3 Fulani villages in Taraba – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Suspected militia sack 3 Fulani villages in Taraba
Daily Trust
Many people were feared killed in early morning attacks carried by suspected militia in three Fulani villages in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. The attacks, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered was launched at about 6am. The villages attacked are …
15 killed in dawn attack in Taraba
Nigeria: Taraba Communities 'Attacked' – Fulani, Bachama Groups Accuse Each Other
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!