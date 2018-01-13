Suspected ritual killer, Dike, slumps in court – TVC News
Suspected ritual killer, Dike, slumps in court
Dike, who allegedly cut the vital organs of the girl after raping and killing her, was said to have collapsed after his charge was read to him. The suspect had escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department in Port Harcourt before he was …
