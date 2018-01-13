Suspects Who Allegedly Killed Jumia Delivery Man Docked

The two suspected killers of Eleje Chukwuma, a dispatch rider whose body was found in a septic tank last year, have pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and armed-robbery filed against them. According to PM News, The suspects appeared in court in continuation of the murder trial that started last year. […]

The post Suspects Who Allegedly Killed Jumia Delivery Man Docked appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

