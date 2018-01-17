Suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli ‘relieved of duties’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Suspended crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli 'relieved of duties'
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Controversial head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli has been "relieved from his duties" from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday. Mdluli had been on suspension for the …
WATCH: SAPS finally axes Richard Mdluli
Richard Mdluli relieved of duties at Crime Intelligence
BREAKING NEWS: Suspended Richard Mdluli is out, at last
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!