Sweatcoin is the fitness app that pays you in digital currency to work out

Sweatcoin is a new fitness app for iOS and Android that encourages users to get healthier by rewarding them for the workouts with “sweatcoins” that can be used to purchase real-world goods and services.

The post Sweatcoin is the fitness app that pays you in digital currency to work out appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

