 Syria: Turkey war planes launch strikes on Afrin – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Syria: Turkey war planes launch strikes on Afrin – BBC News

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Syria: Turkey war planes launch strikes on Afrin
BBC News
Turkish war planes have launched air strikes on Kurdish positions in northern Syria, in a move likely to cause tensions with the US. Turkey is seeking to oust Kurdish fighters from Afrin, held by them since 2012. Some of these forces helped the US to
The Latest: Turkey's FM, Tillerson confer over raid on SyriaWashington Post
Turkish Jets Bombard Kurdish-Run City of Afrin in SyriaU.S. News & World Report
Erdogan: Operation in Syria's Afrin has begunAljazeera.com
Pulse Nigeria –Deutsche Welle –The Independent –Reuters
all 1,119 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.