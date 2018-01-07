Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus: state media – Reuters
|
Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus: state media
Reuters
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syria's army has broken the siege of an army base encircled by opposition forces on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, state-run al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Sunday. Last Sunday, rebels, mainly belonging to the Islamist Ahrar al Sham …
