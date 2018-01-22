T-Mobile is best mobile network in all categories but one, OpenSignal says
According to the latest report from OpenSignal, T-Mobile has had an absolutely stellar year — and it’s now the fastest mobile network around. Verizon and AT&T didn’t have a great year — but signs show that they may be recovering.
Comments
