Table Tennis Robot So Good It Can Return Smashes [Video]

Tired of begging your family and friends to play a game of table tennis with you?

Well, not to worry – hook yourself up with OMRON’s fourth generation FORPHEUS, which should do the trick.

With improved AI to boost its responsiveness, the new FORPHEUS was unveiled at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show and showed off how it can now predict and attempt to deal with smashes, reports Engadget.

But that’s not all the new version can do.

FORPHEUS also comes with a “companion robot arm that throws a ball up and lets FORPHEUS serve, thus making the robot a more realistic trainer or opponent”.

Next level, man – see for yourself.

Look at the joy in that man’s eyes.

Okay, okay, you aren’t able to buy FORPHEUS just yet, but here’s to hoping for a future with robot playmates of all kinds. Ahem.

