Tackling Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes

Jonathan Eze writes on the ranching option as a solution to the violent conflicts between nomadic herders and sedentary agrarian communities, which is threatening Nigeria’s security and stability

Seventy three bodies of victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State were laid to rest in a mass burial service last week.

The victims who died during the recent attack by Fulani herdsmen on villagers and farmers at Guma and Logo local government area of Benue State were buried on a site at the Industrial Layout along Naka Road in Makurdi.

Thousands of Benue residents including the state governor, Samuel Ortom, trooped out to the funeral betraying deep emotions.

These attacks have been condemned by Nigerians who are demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari, arrest and prosecute the herdsmen involved in the killings as well as pronounce herdsmen as a terrorist group. On the other hand, some subscribes to the idea of setting up of ranches.

Whatever is the case, these conflicts between farmers and herdsmen increases in frequency, intensity and geographical scope, so does their humanitarian and economic toll.

The increasing availability of illicit firearms, both locally-produced and smuggled in from outside, worsens the bloodshed. Tens of thousands have been forcibly displaced, with properties, crops and livestock worth billions of naira destroyed, at great cost to local and state economies.

Some stakeholders have advised that President Buhari’s administration and affected state governments need to work together, taking immediate steps to shore up security for herders and famers, strengthening conflict-resolution mechanisms and initiating longer-term efforts to reform livestock management practices, address negative environmental trends and curb cross-border movements of both cattle rustlers and armed herders.

Historically, during the dry season in Nigeria, herdsmen begin the long migration from the northern states to the country’s central region in search of grazing pastures for their cattle.

It is usually a journey the herdsmen, often young boys, have been making for centuries. Following well-established routes, they often return to the same areas. But land that was once unclaimed and, therefore, free to graze on is now being farmed, frequently triggering clashes.

These types of clashes between herdsmen and farmers are increasingly common in some parts of the country as the struggle over grazing rights and access to water becomes more acute.

The violence is largely blamed on Fulani herdsmen, a semi-nomadic group who roam areas in West and Central Africa.

However, in order to forestall the incessant attacks on the people, some state governors resorted to anti-grazing bills which make uncontrolled cattle rearing a criminal offence.

According to the embattled governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, “The law on prohibition of Open Grazing and Establishment of Ranching was made out of the necessity to ensure that we have peace for herdsmen and farmers and that is what we have done. The law seeks to protect all and as I talk to you, except this Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who are instigating people to fight and to kill us, there are Fulani men in Benue State as I talk to you doing their businesses.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has reaffirmed its plans to establish cattle ranches as lasting solution to the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

The Minister of State, Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, spoke at a one-day public hearing on a motion: “Tackling the Perennial Conflicts between farmers and cattle herdsmen”.

The event, which was organised by the Senate Committees on Agriculture, and National Security and Intelligence, sought to proffer solutions to the frequent clashes.

Lokpobiri, who represented the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said constant problem between the Fulani herdsmen and communities was as a result of climate change resulting from global warming and desertification.

He explained that herdsmen had no option than to migrate southwards to find pastures for their animals, which now faced starvation in the North.

Lokpobiri said nomadic cattle rearing had become obsolete and this was why ranches were a necessity to provide adequate food to the cattle and forestall unnecessary clashes.

He said that with ranches, the livestock would be healthier, more productive, while the herdsmen would avoid unnecessary attacks.

The minister added that they would also be able to give their children opportunity to be educated.

“Global warming, desertification and Boko Haram insurgency are some of the factors that forced the herdsmen out of the North down to the South to find grasses for their cows.

“The problem happened in America many years ago and they resorted to ranches as a solution. “The nomadic nature of cattle rearing in Nigeria make the cattle less productive. In other countries, the cows do not move; they are kept in ranches and so they are very productive.

“So, we have to give a new orientation to herdsmen for improved productivity.

“They used to argue that nomadic cattle rearing is a tradition but we have to ask, as a tradition, is it profitable to the rearers; is it sustainable in the modern realities?

“Traditions do change based on realities on ground,” Lokpobiri said.

He said that while government planned to establish ranches, government would also tackle problems of climate change, global warming and desertification through the Green World Project.

However, the herdsmen, under the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, rejected the proposal of the government to establish cattle ranches but insisted on having grazing reserves and routes.

The National Legal Adviser of the body, Bello Tukur, said that what they wanted was the establishment of grazing reserves and routes across the country.

Tukur said some of the herdsmen already established ranches in their various areas of operations and there was no need for government to do same.

In the same vein, members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said that they were opposed to the bill in the House of Representatives seeking to establish grazing reserves and routes in the country.

They also expressed their total support for the establishment of ranches in the country as a means of ending the recurring conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

Mr. Paddy Njoku, who spoke on behalf of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, said that a cattle rearing was private business.

Njoku said it was wrong for the federal government to propose to acquire people’s lands for grazing reserves, and urged the government to ensure cattle do not destroy farmlands.

He called for the immediate resettlement and rehabilitation of the victims of the recent brutal attacks by herdsmen in parts of the country.

Njoku said nomadic cattle rearing was obsolete and should be discouraged.

At the occasion, representatives of the Tiv and Idoma nations in Benue, Southern Kaduna and the South-South regions all pledged support for the establishment of ranches.

On his part, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was at the 2016 Convention of the World Igbo Congress held in New York, USA.

Ekweremadu spoke on the menace herdsmen were constituting in various states in the country.

He called on states affected to pass legislation restricting cattle rearing to modern ranches, while also setting up Forest Rangers to enforce such laws.

He emphasised that every legitimate step must be taken to end the menace and avoid a dangerous situation where the people begin to resort to self-help.

He also encouraged governments to go a step further to invest in constructing and leasing out modern ranches.

Ekweremadu listed the benefits from doing this as: the production of healthier animals, production of better products, Provision of employment, added value to the farm products, promotion of peaceful co-existence, sifting of armed bandits and terrorists from real farmers doing legitimate business.

To tackle this crisis headlong, it has been suggested that governments and security agencies sustain campaigns against cattle rustling and rural banditry; improve early-warning systems; maintain operational readiness of rural-based police and other security units; encourage communication and collaboration with local authorities; and tighten control of production, circulation and possession of illicit firearms and ammunition, especially automatic rifles, including by strengthening cross-border cooperation with neighbouring countries’ security forces;

“Establish or strengthen conflict mediation, resolution, reconciliation and peace building mechanisms: this should be done at state and local government levels, and also within rural communities particularly in areas that have been most affected by conflict;

“Establish grazing reserves in consenting states and improve livestock production and management in order to minimise contacts and friction between herders and farmers: this will entail developing grazing reserves in the ten northern states where governments have already earmarked lands for this purpose; formulating and implementing the ten-year National Ranch Development Plan proposed by a stakeholders forum facilitated by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in April 2017; and encouraging livestock producers’ buy-in through easier access to credit from financial institutions.

In the longer term, federal and state governments should consider the following: “Addressing environmental factors that are driving herders’ migration to the south: this will require stepping up implementation of programs under the Great Green Wall Initiative for the Sahara and the Sahel, a trans-African project designed to restore drought-and-desert degraded environments and livelihoods including in Nigeria’s far northern belt; and developing strategies for mitigating climate change impact in the far northern states;

“Coordinate with neighbours to stem cross-border movement of non-Nigerian armed herders: Nigeria should work with Cameroon, Chad and Niger (the Lake Chad basin countries) to regulate movements across borders, particularly of cattle rustlers, armed herders and others that have been identified as aggravating internal tension and insecurity in Nigeria.”

Although some of the proposed steps will not yield immediate results, Nigeria’s federal and state authorities, as well as other relevant actors, need to take remedial actions with a greater sense of urgency. Failure to respond, decisively and effectively, would allow Nigeria to continue sliding into increasingly deadly conflict.

