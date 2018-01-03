Tackling illegal financial flows in ECOWAS – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Tackling illegal financial flows in ECOWAS
The Nation Newspaper
The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) has reiterated its commitment to fighting money laundering and terrorist financing across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). About $30.4 billion is …
MOROCCO AND THE ECOWAS BID
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!